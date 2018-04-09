Augusta's 16th hole has seen its fair share of holes-in-one over the years and Charley Hoffman added his name to the list of men to make a Masters ace there on Sunday.

Hoffman masters Augusta's 16th hole with hole-in-one

Already three under for his final round with three to play, Hoffman holed his tee shot to spark rapturous applause from the patrons.

The ace left Hoffman tied for eighth on six under for the tournament, eight shots behind tournament leader Patrick Reed, who was continuing to hold off Rory McIlroy and a charging Jordan Spieth.

Hoffman's playing partner, Tony Finau, was also running hot on the final day.

Finau, who dislocated his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one of his own in Wednesday's par-three tournament, made his fifth birdie in a row at 16 to join Hoffman on six under for the week.