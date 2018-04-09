Tiger Woods reflected on a "bittersweet ending" to his Masters tournament as he spoke of his joy at once again playing major golf.

'Bittersweet ending' for Woods at Augusta

The four-time green jacket winner was on course to reach the level-par target he set himself at the end of round three after reaching four under through 17 on Sunday, with the help of a brilliant eagle at the 15th.

However, a bogey at the last meant Woods, playing a first major since 2015 following well-documented back injuries, finished at one over for the week.

READ MORE: The Masters final round live updates

READ MORE: Webb Simpson makes rare back-to-back eagles at Augusta

READ MORE: Spieth ready for ‘stress-free’ finish

"All in all, it was a bittersweet ending," he said.

"I thoroughly missed it. I missed playing major championships. It's been two, two-and-a-half years, whatever it's been, since I played in a major championship. I normally build my schedules around them.

"This was great to be back, to be able to play in a major again, to have an opportunity to win the title at the start of the week.

"Obviously it didn't pan out, I didn't hit my irons good enough, I didn't make enough birdies, I made too many mistakes, but overall it was fun to play again and compete at the Masters."

Woods featured regularly on the PGA Tour this season prior to the Masters, but is now planning a short hiatus to let his body recover.

"I'm going to take a little break for sure. We're going to go back in the gym start working on things again, start getting a little bit more fit," he added.

"It felt great to compete out here again, to walk this golf course. The last couple of years I came here it was just to eat so this is a much better way to come to Augusta National."