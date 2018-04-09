Jordan Spieth gained significant ground on Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy as the final round of the Masters hotted up at Augusta National.

Spieth gains significant ground on Reed, McIlroy

Spieth – nine shots off the lead at the start of the day – played his front nine in just 31 strokes to sit only three behind Reed, who was leading at 13 under having played six holes, in a tie for third with Jon Rahm.

McIlroy made birdies at the second and fourth holes, but gave the strokes back on each occasion and was 11 under.

The Northern Irishman was level par for his round, and Reed's dropped shot at the sixth meant he was just two strokes off the pace.

Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were both eight under through seven holes, while Paul Casey needed a birdie at the last to tie the course record of 63.

Casey was nine under for the day with three to play - having picked up six shots in five holes from the 11th - but bogeyed the 17th.