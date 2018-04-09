Leader Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy started their respective bids to etch their name into the Augusta record books by winning the Masters on Sunday.

Reed and McIlroy begin quest for Masters glory

A pulsating moving day saw McIlroy, who only needs a Masters win to complete golf's Grand Slam, make his charge with a seven-under-par 65.

That left him at 11 under for the tournament, three strokes adrift of Reed – who was the leader at the end of round two and three, and is aiming to become the first Masters champion to score four rounds in the 60s.

The final group teed off at 2:40pm local time, after rivals Rickie Fowler (-9), Jon Rahm (-8) and Henrik Stenson (-7) had begun their fourth rounds.

Jordan Spieth was up to seven under for the tournament after birdieing the first two holes on Sunday as he attempted to make a last-day charge.

Reed and McIlroy were hoping to emulate Webb Simpson's start to the day. The American became just the fourth player to make consecutive eagles in Masters history, and played his front nine in just 31 strokes.

Tiger Woods enjoyed a moment to savour with an eagle at the par-five 15th, but was way out of contention at over for the tournament.