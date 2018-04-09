Formula One: Raikkonen explains pit-lane incident that hospitalised mechanic

Kimi Raikkonen has given his version of events following a botched Ferrari pit stop that left a mechanic hospitalised.

Raikkonen explains pit-lane incident that hospitalised mechanic

The Finn was released too early from his second stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with his rear-left tyre yet to be changed, and the same wheel striking the leg of the mechanic, who was taken to hospital immediately.

A subsequent Ferrari update suggested their pit crew member had sustained a double leg fracture, tempering their joy at a second win of the season for Sebastian Vettel.

Raikkonen was immediately ordered to pull over as the mechanic received initial treatment in the pit lane.

"I don't know what shape he is in. For sure it is not great for him," Raikkonen is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I go when the light is green. I don't see what happens behind and unfortunately he got hurt.

"My job is to go when the light changes. More than that I don't know. Hopefully he is OK.

"We didn't finish the race, so it's not great, but this is what happens unfortunately."