Rugby League: Watkins shines as Rhinos edge Wakefield

Kallum Watkins led from the front on his 200th Super League appearance as Leeds Rhinos edged out Wakefield Trinity 28-26 on Sunday.

Watkins shines as Rhinos edge Wakefield, Giants pay for sluggish start

Rhinos skipper Watkins scored two tries and his conversion of Josh Walters' 75th-minute try ultimately proved decisive for the reigning champions.

Wakefield had led 20-12 after an hour, but fell victim to a roaring comeback as Watkins, Brad Singleton and Walters all crossed in quick succession prior to Max Jowitt's late reply.

Leeds stay fourth in the table, but are only a point behind Wigan Warriors in second, while seventh-placed Trinity have now lost five matches in a row after beginning the campaign with four wins.

In Sunday's other game, Huddersfield Giants fielded 17-year-old identical twins - Louis and Innes Senior - on the wings in a 40-28 defeat to Castleford Tigers, with Innes scoring two tries on his home debut.

The Giants trailed 28-6 at half-time but were much improved after a half-time dressing down from interim coach Chris Thorman.

"I went ballistic at half-time. It was a crescendo of profanity," Thorman was quoted as saying by Super League's official website. "It's just really disappointing that it takes me to lose my rag to give them some energy and enthusiasm, and for them to come out and have a crack."