The Masters: Webb Simpson makes rare back-to-back eagles at Augusta

Webb Simpson became just the fourth player to make back-to-back eagles in the Masters on Sunday, before the leaders had begun their final rounds at Augusta National.

The American holed his approach from 166 yards at the seventh, before chipping in for a three at the par-five eighth – with the flag providing a little helping hand.

It is the first time a player has made consecutive eagles at the Masters since Phil Mickelson achieved the feat en route to winning the 2010 tournament at Augusta.

Dustin Johnson had managed the same accomplishment a year prior to Mickelson, while Dan Pohl was the first man to make successive Masters eagles in 1982. All three players made their eagles at the 13th and 14th.

Simpson was six under par for his round through 11 holes, and three under for the tournament.

Patrick Reed (-14) and Rory McIlroy (-11) were due out in the final group at 2:40pm local time.