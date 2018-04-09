Rugby Union: Montpellier hammer La Rochelle, as Racing grind it out

Jesse Mogg scored a brace as Top 14 leaders Montpellier thumped La Rochelle 40-24, while Racing 92 gritted out a victory over Toulon on Sunday.

Montpellier hammer La Rochelle, as Racing grind it out

Montpellier were in awesome form at the Altrad Stadium, running in six tries to consolidate their place at the top.

The visitors led twice early on as Paul Jordaan and Tawera Kerr-Barlow touched down, either side of Mogg's first.

But tries for Nemani Nadolo and Louis Picamoles had Montpellier in front by four points at the break, and Bismarck du Plessis, Kelian Galletier and Mogg's second after the restart opened up a 23-point gap.

Pierre Boudehent scored late on to ensure some respectability, but the damage had already been done.

Racing, one week on from defeating Clermont Auvergne to reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals, defended resolutely in their 17-13 beating of Toulon.

Virimi Vakatawa was the hero for Racing, scoring both of their tries.