The reserve sides of two Indian Super League (ISL) teams, FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos, squared off in a 2nd Division I-League match on Sunday at the Pirangut Football Ground in Pune.



A 58th-minute goal from Rahul Yadav, his second in the tournament meant the hosts won 1-0 in their Group A game. This was their first win of the season after four draws on the trot, which included three goalless stalemates.



Delhi Dynamos' reserve side have now failed to register any points in their last three outings as they remain fifth in the six-team group with 3 points after four games. They now have the derby against Delhi United FC lined up next on April 13.



For FC Pune City 'B', who are third on the table with 7 points from 5 games, there will be a two-week break before they travel to the national capital to play the reverse fixture on 23rd April.



At the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi, Delhi United held Real Kashmir 1-1, preventing the latter from going to the top of the group standings.



Gursimrat Singh was brought on as a substitute after the half-hour mark and he helped the hosts take the lead in the 40th minute. Danish Farooq scored his second goal of the season in the 57th minute to equalise.



Delhi United with five points in their kitty are fourth, a place above Dynamos' reserve side.



Real Kashmir dropping points meant that they remained second in Group A, two points behind leaders Hindustan FC. Yet to taste defeat, the Srinagar-based club have accumulated eight points from 4 outings. The top-two sides face off on April 12 at the same venue.

2nd Division I-League: FC Pune City reserves consign Delhi Dynamos 'B' to third consecutive loss