WATCH: Did he mean it? Pulisic scores on perfectly placed attempt

Christian Pulisic may not have meant to score a great goal for Borussia Dortmund against Stuttgart on Sunday, but he will certainly take it.

The teenager was handed his third straight start for Peter Stoger’s side as they looked to close the gap on rival Schalke in second to a single point.

While it wasn’t the greatest of first halves for Dortmund, Pulisic would prove the hero in the opening 45 as he opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

Pulisic, on the right side, unleashed an attempt from an odd angle that just got over the outstretched hand of Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and tucked under the bar.



It may have been a cross, but he'll take it!



Christian Pulisic's 4th goal of the season gives Dortmund the lead! #BVBVFB pic.twitter.com/5YOZk2p8wW

It certainly appeared Pulisic was attempting to hit a cross to the back post, but it ended up going in for his fourth goal of the season.

However, he and his Dortmund teammates certainly were happy to take it and the goal appeared to inspire the side to a far better performance for the rest of the match.

Michy Batshuyai and Maximilian Philipp would score in the second half for the 3-0 victory. Pulisic would play an important role in the Philipp goal, as he received a cross on the back post but nodded into the path of Philipp rather than take the shot. While Philipp’s initial shot was stopped, he buried the rebound.

The victory means Dortmund can move back into second place if the club can defeat Schalke next week in the Revierderby.