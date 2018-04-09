Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo set a new landmark on Sunday as he opened the scoring in a crucial Madrid derby against Atletico.

Ronaldo hits 650th career goal as incredible scoring run continues

The Portugal forward was in the right place in the right time to convert Gareth Bale's cross, finally beating Jan Oblak in the away net in the second half.

And the goal was Ronaldo's 650th in his glittering career, taking into account strikes in both club and international football.

Ronaldo has now netted 446 in Madrid colours, a tally that adds to the 118 goals scored for Manchester United and five strikes at first club, Sporting.

He is also Portugal's all-time top scorer, with no less than 81 goals for his nation.

Sunday's opener at the Bernabeu, with Madrid looking to gain ground on their rivals for second place, was additionally his 40th of the current season and his 24th in the last 13 appearances.

Ronaldo has found the net in all 10 of his last consecutive club games - a mark he last managed back in November 2014.