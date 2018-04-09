Gor Mahia were forced to wait until the 80th minute to secure a vital goal against SuperSport United in the play-offs of Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Gor Mahia 1-0 SuperSport United: K'Ogalo to take slim advantage to South Africa

K’Ogalo were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute and lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge rose to put the ball into the net past keeper Pieterse .

It clearly saved the Green Army an embarrassment at the packed Machakos County Stadium as it eventually stood as the winning goal for the hosts.

The match was a cagey affair with both teams making crucial attempts in search of the valuable win that could shape the fate of the return leg, set for April 17 in South Africa.

Francis Kahata , Philemon Otieno, Ernest Wendo and Humphrey Mieno made beautiful crosses and passes, especially in the first half of the game as Boateng, Phala and Le Roux featured objective runs against the hosts.

In the 23rd minute, the visitors almost grabbed the lead when Phala picked out Le Roux inside Gor Mahia defence, only for the midfielder to shoot out wide with the keeper well beaten.

In what looked like a setback, SuperSport United player Egwuekwe sustained an injury that saw him replaced by Kakena towards the end of the first stanza.

The substitute brought some more stability for his side but the hosts stayed alert in all fronts. Mieno was at it again with a beautiful attempt in the 56th minute but it never bore fruits before George Odhiambo looped one that was cleared for a corner-kick.

Pressure mounted on both sides seeing Ernest Wendo into the referee’s books in the 75th minute.

Five minutes later, Tuyisenge salvaged the situation from the penalty spot – a margin which was kept to the final whistle.

The final whistle ushered the popular K’Ogalo anthem, as if it was the official way to bid goodbye to the South Africans, with coach Kerr sparing a minute to join the fans in the closure tune before giving his remarks.

Gor Mahia will now travel to South Africa with an upper hand as they warm up for the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup Group stages.

Gor Mahia XI : Boniface Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

SuperSport United XI : Pieterse, Nhlapo, Gould, Egwuekwe, Boateng, Furman, Webber, Le Roux, Mokeke, Mbule and Phala.