News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Conor McGregor breaks his silence
Conor McGregor breaks silence after bus rampage

Belgian cyclist Goolaerts taken to hospital after Paris-Roubaix crash

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts was taken to hospital after crashing during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

Belgian cyclist Goolaerts taken to hospital after Paris-Roubaix crash

Belgian cyclist Goolaerts taken to hospital after Paris-Roubaix crash

The 22-year-old fell on the cobbles during the 257 kilometre one-day race, and was treated by paramedics before being taken to a medical facility in Lille.

A statement from Goolaerts' Veranda's Willems-Crelan team read: "No update on Michael Goolaerts yet. 

"We kindly ask to refrain from speculation as we wait for an update on his situation. 

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends now. Thank you for the kind messages."

Back To Top