Belgian cyclist Goolaerts taken to hospital after Paris-Roubaix crash

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts was taken to hospital after crashing during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

The 22-year-old fell on the cobbles during the 257 kilometre one-day race, and was treated by paramedics before being taken to a medical facility in Lille.

A statement from Goolaerts' Veranda's Willems-Crelan team read: "No update on Michael Goolaerts yet.

"We kindly ask to refrain from speculation as we wait for an update on his situation.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends now. Thank you for the kind messages."