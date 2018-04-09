News

Tiger Woods almost made a rare hole-in-one at the Masters

Tiger Woods almost made a hole-in-one during Sunday's final round at the Masters on the par-3, 240-yard fourth at Augusta National.



The prize for making a Masters hole-in-one is a large crystal bowl.

Woods hasn't made a hole-in-one in a competitive golf tournament in 20 years.

His last hole-in-one came at the 1998 Sprint International.

