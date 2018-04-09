The Brewers will have to wait to see Christian Yelich get into his groove in Milwaukee.

Christian Yelich injury news: Brewers place OF on 10-day DL

The team placed the outfielder on the 10-day disabled list with a minor oblique injury. In a corresponding move, the Brewers called up right-hander Taylor Williams from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Yelich suffered the injury Wednesday against the Cardinals, leaving the game at the top of the seventh inning.

Yelich was a huge acquisition for the Brewers from the Marlins during the offseason. Before he was hurt, he was hitting .385 with one home run and five RBIs in 26 at-bats.