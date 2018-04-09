Jack Nowell claimed a second-half double on his return from injury as Exeter Chiefs sealed a Premiership semi-final spot with a 46-10 drubbing of Gloucester on Sunday.

Rugby Union: Chiefs seal semi-final spot with Gloucester win

The Chiefs are assured of a top-four finish with three matches of the regular season remaining and will take some stopping as they strive to retain their title.

Rob Baxter's men sit eight points clear of Saracens after striking a blow to Gloucester's bid for a top-four finish, scoring six tries in another dominant showing at Sandy Park.

Alec Hepburn and Sam Simmonds crossed in quick succession as the Chiefs outmuscled the Cherry and Whites and the champions led 22-3 at the break after Olly Woodburn darted through a gap to add a third try.

Callum Braley scored Gloucester's solitary try just after the break, but the fit-again Nowell came off the bench to dive over in the corner and the England winger powered his way through a Henry Trinder tackle to score again five minutes later.

Gareth Steenson snaffled a loose ball to score a sixth Chiefs try and Joe Simmonds scored 16 points from the tee in a sixth successive win in all competitions.