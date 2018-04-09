Joshua Cheptegei won 5000 metres gold for Uganda on the first day of athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games and Scotland's Duncan Scott pulled off a swimming shock on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Cheptegei kicks away for gold, Shock for great Scott

Cheptegei got his country on the medal table when the action got under way at Carrara Stadium, finishing strongly to take the title in a time of 13 minutes and 50.83 seconds.

There was a 20km race walk double for Australia, Jemima Montag and Dane Bird-Smith topping the podium, while England's Nick Miller broke the Games record to win the men's hammer.

Scott was a surprise winner in the 100m freestyle final at the Optus Aquatic Centre, winning gold ahead of Chad le Clos and Kyle Chalmers.

It was another fruitful day for Australia, the hosts taking their medal haul to 84 - 31 of which have been gold - to stand well clear at the top of the standings.

CHEPTEGEI AND MILLER MAKE THEIR MARK

Cheptegei took 10,000m silver at the IAAF World Championships in London last year and was on the top step of the podium in Queensland.

The 21-year-old showed why he was favourite to take gold, kicking away from Canada's Mohammed Ahmed, who took silver, with Edward Pingua Zakayo of Kenya winning bronze.

Miller picked a great time to break a Games and national record with a throw of 80.26m, while Bird-Smith was thrown into the ocean after his road-race success and Montag won the women's race following a dramatic disqualification for her heartbroken compatriot Claire Tallent.

GREAT SCOTT UPSTAGES BIG GUNS

Scott caused a big shock by touching the wall first in a strong 100m freestyle final, beating Olympic champion Chalmers and South African star Le clos.

Le Clos and Australian Chalmers were expected to battle it out for gold, but they had to settle for sharing silver with the same time after Scott nipped in to win in 48.02.

Cate Campbell took her third gold of the Games as Australia won all three medals in the women's 50m butterfly final, while Lakeisha Patterson, Mitch Larkin and Jesse Aungles also claimed titles in the pool before the hosts triumphed in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

MCCLENAGHAN DENIES OLYMPIC CHAMPION WHITLOCK

Rhys McClenaghan was crowned pommel horse champion as Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock failed to match his usual high standards.

McClenaghan got Northern Ireland on the board, with Whitlock having to settle for silver after the Englishman missed out on a medal on the floor, Marios Georgiou taking gold for Cyprus.

There were also gymnastics gold medals for England's Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton and Shallon Olsen of Canada.