Lonzo Ball's girlfriend having baby girl

The Lakers rookie told NBA.com's Mike Trudell that his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, is pregnant with a girl.

"Yeah it’s crazy," Ball said. "My whole family is all boys. We only have like two girls in the whole family. It’s just my mom and her mom. My dad has five brothers (and two sisters), I have my two brothers (obviously). All boys."

According to Ball, the baby is due July 16.

Ball said teammate Julius Randle has been there for him and offering advice since he had his son and that he's been extremely helpful, but that there are some things a dad will have to experience for himself.

"I always see Julius on the phone with his kid and stuff, and I just ask him how he does it on the road all the time," Ball said. "He says it’s a love you can’t explain, having a kid."