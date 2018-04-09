John Obi Mikel has admitted that Beijing Guoan were a tough side to crack following Tianjin Teda's 1-1 draw in Friday’s Chinese Super League tie at the Workers' Stadium.

Beijing Guoan were tough, admits Tianjin Teda’s Mikel

Frank Acheampong salvaged a point for the Tianjin Tigers after they went behind from a Jonathan Soriano goal.

And the Nigeria international who was on parade for the entire duration of the tie has taken to the social media to reflect on the outing.

“Tough game it was against Beijing Guoan, Teda let’s keep fighting,” Mikel posted on Instagram.

Teda are tenth in the league log after gathering five points from five encounters.

The 30-year-old has featured in all his side's games this season and will look forward to their next encounter against Guangzhou R&F on April 14.