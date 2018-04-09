Gor Mahia v SuperSport United: Predicting K’Ogalo’s starting eleven
1
Boniface Oluoch
Undoubtedly one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country. His experience will be put to test against the South African side, and he should prove that he is valuable by making wise decisions. Coach Dylan Kerr is definitely going to give him this chance and the former Tusker FC custodian should ensure he gives absolutely everything on the pitch.
2
Joachim Oluoch
With Wellington Ochieng and Karim Nizigiyimana out, this man is the perfect replacement. He has matured fast and grabbed opportunities on his way with both hands. Oluoch should work harder and prove he is the best the club can ever have.
3
Wesley Onguso
Onguso has always risen for the occasion when needed. The former Sofapaka defender will stand in for troublesome Godfrey Walusimbi, and unfortunately he has to show that he is better than the Ugandan. He is good in tackling and he is dangerous too on attack.
4
Haron Shakava
Shakava has captained K’Ogalo in twelve competitive matches this season and he has won eight, drawn three and lost one. He will be aiming at getting his ninth win of the season against SuperSport United, and lead the team to the Group stages for the first time in history. Everyone will be looking at him for leadership and the skipper should ensure he does that.
5
Joash Onyango
The former Western Stima man has been excellent for Gor Mahia this season, and alongside Shakava the team has been stable at the back with minimal mistakes. He does all the dirty works at the back, making vital interceptions as well.
6
Ernest Wendo
Wendo will arguably be the most important player in this fixture. He has excelled in his midfield role and once again all eyes will be on this man. He should ensure he stops SuperSport United from using the midfield and initiate attacks from his own half. If Wendo fails to click on Sunday, be rest assured that Gor Mahia will struggle to march their opponents.
7
Philemon Otieno
With the arrival of Humphrey Mieno, this man was seemingly doomed but he has proved that he can offer quality to the team. Always willing to learn as well as help the team get vital results. He will be a perfect partner for Wendo.
8
Francis Kahata
Kahata will be the team's think tank regardless of the position he plays on Sunday. He is always a step ahead of other players; he can read movements and provide perfect passes. He will be relied upon to unlock the opponent's defense; and will be the player to convert set pieces closer to the goal.
9
George Odhiambo
‘Blackberry’ has been one of the reasons why Gor Mahia has been doing well, but he is yet to replicate the same form on continental scene. The match against SuperSport United gives him a chance to show his ability and skills and should help the team to progress.
10
Meddie Kagere
You cannot talk of Gor Mahia's recent success and miss his name. He is the heartbeat of the team especially in the attacking department. Kagere has to ensure he helps the team get a convincing result in the first leg. He was a thorn against Esperance in both ties despite not scoring, and he has to improve on that.
11
Jacques Tuyisenge
Tuyisenge is one lad, who has managed to lead the team’s attack well. He sometimes plays as a wall for his team, and provides perfect option when there is need. But as a striker, he needs to get his name on the scoresheet against SuperSport United.