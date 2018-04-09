



Gor Mahia v SuperSport United: Predicting K’Ogalo’s starting eleven



1

Boniface Oluoch









2

Joachim Oluoch



With Wellington Ochieng and Karim Nizigiyimana out, this man is the perfect replacement. He has matured fast and grabbed opportunities on his way with both hands. Oluoch should work harder and prove he is the best the club can ever have.



3

Wesley Onguso



Onguso has always risen for the occasion when needed. The former Sofapaka defender will stand in for troublesome Godfrey Walusimbi, and unfortunately he has to show that he is better than the Ugandan. He is good in tackling and he is dangerous too on attack.



4

Haron Shakava









5

Joash Onyango



The former Western Stima man has been excellent for Gor Mahia this season, and alongside Shakava the team has been stable at the back with minimal mistakes. He does all the dirty works at the back, making vital interceptions as well.



6

Ernest Wendo









7

Philemon Otieno



With the arrival of Humphrey Mieno, this man was seemingly doomed but he has proved that he can offer quality to the team. Always willing to learn as well as help the team get vital results. He will be a perfect partner for Wendo.



8

Francis Kahata









9

George Odhiambo



‘Blackberry’ has been one of the reasons why Gor Mahia has been doing well, but he is yet to replicate the same form on continental scene. The match against SuperSport United gives him a chance to show his ability and skills and should help the team to progress.



10

Meddie Kagere





