Aaron Mooy's Instagram hacked by Turkish hackers

The Huddersfield midfielder, who has 64,500 followers, had his Instagram biography replaced with the words, "HACKED BY TURKISH HACKERS".

Mooy's profile picture has also been replaced by a Turkish flag, with all 491 of his previous posts being deleted.

It appears a Instagram user named mafyapenguenx is the culprit, posting a 'trophy' picture of Mooy's compromised account.



The 27-year-old played in the Terriers' 1-1 draw with Brighton overnight (AEST) - lasting the full 90 minutes.

He is yet to comment on the Instagram attack via his Twitter or Facebook accounts.