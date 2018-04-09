Real boss Zinedine Zidane has named Gareth Bale in the starting line-up to face Atletico in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid team news: Bale starts with Ronaldo vs Atletico

The Welshman will likely start up top next to Cristiano Ronaldo, with Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio providing width on the wings.

Toni Kroos partners Mateo Kovacic in midfield, with Casemiro and Luka Modric having to settle for spots on the bench.

Banned for Madrid's upcoming Champions League clash with Juventus, Sergio Ramos remains in the heart of defence.

Atletico, meanwhile, see Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa lead the line in a 4-4-2.

Thomas Partey and Saul have the unenviable task of trying to best Kroos and Kovacic in the centre of the pitch.

Real Madrid XI : Keylor; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Kovacic, Lucas Vázquez, Asensio; Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Subs: Benzema, Modric, Casilla, Casemiro, Hernandez, Llorente, Isco.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godín, Lucas; Vitolo, Saúl, Partey, Koke; Griezmann, Diego Costa.

Subs: Torres, Correa, Gabi, Vrsaljko, Gameiro, Werner, Montoro.