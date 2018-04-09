Gunners enjoy home comforts as Welbeck sinks Saints

Danny Welbeck scored twice as Arsenal stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Southampton.
Playing at home for a fifth successive outing, Arsene Wenger's side eventually prevailed in a see-saw contest to record their 150th league victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Welbeck was the hero for the hosts, the forward on hand at the back post to nod home Alex Iwobi’s deep cross for the winner just moments after he had failed to convert a glaring opportunity inside the six-yard box.
The England international had found the net in the first half too, his deflected drive making it 2-1 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s poked finish had cancelled out Shane Long’s early opener for the visitors.
Substitute Charlie Austin appeared to have grabbed a point when he scored within two minutes of his introduction, the striker on hand to turn home Cedric’s cross, but the Saints could not hold on and they remain in the drop zone, three points adrift of safety.
Jack Stephens saw red for shoving Jack Wilshere in the face in an eventful conclusion, while Arsenal also finished the game down to 10 after Mohamed Elneny’s dismissal for violent conduct in the aftermath.
Key Opta Stats:
- Arsenal have won six matches in a row in all competitions for the first time since May 2017 (also six).
- The Gunnershave scored 3+ goals in five successive home games in all competitions for the first time since their opening six matches of the 1958/59 season.
- Southampton have lost three successive away league matches conceding at least three goals in each for the first time since September 2013, under Nigel Adkins (a run of four).
- Southampton haven’t won any of their last six Premier League games in which they have opened the scoring (D4 L2).
- Mark Hughes has now lost each of his 11 trips to Arsenal in the Premier League, only Harry Redknapp against Manchester United (15) is on a longer wait for an away win against an opponent in the competition.
- Danny Welbeck both scored and assisted in a Premier League match for the first time since September (v Bournemouth), which was also the last time he netted a league goal.
- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in seven goals in his first seven Premier League games (six goals, one assist), more than any other player in their first seven appearances for the Gunners.
- Shane Long has scored four goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, only against Aston Villa (6) has the Irishman netted more often.
- In fact, only Wayne Rooney (7) and Robin Van Persie (6) have scored more Premier League goals against Petr Cech than Shane Long (5).
- Charlie Austin has scored in each of his four Premier League games against Arsenal (four goals), including in both of his appearances at the Emirates.