LaLiga: Bale recalled for Madrid derby

Gareth Bale has been named in Real Madrid's starting XI for the derby against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Bale recalled for Madrid derby

The Welshman was an unused substitute during Real's 3-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday, but comes in against Diego Simeone's men.

Bale is one of four changes from that victory with Mateo Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio also coming into the side.

Atleti, meanwhile, have handed just a third league start to Vitolo since his arrival from Sevilla last summer.

Victory for Zinedine Zidane's side will see them cut the gap to their second-placed city rivals to just one point.