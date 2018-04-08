DeMarcus Lawrence isn't upset like other NFL players about being hit with the franchise tag.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence calls franchise tag 'a blessing'

The Cowboys defensive end said he looked at it as an opportunity, rather than a burden, and plans to use that time to improve himself.

"I was excited — just another opportunity to be a Dallas Cowboy," Lawrence told the Dallas News. "There's different ways you can look at a franchise tag, but I look at it as a blessing and another opportunity to get better, to get great."

The tag for Lawrence is worth $17.1 million and both sides have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal. If not, Lawrence will play under the tag for the 2018 season.

"I know we can get something done," he said.

Despite recording 58 total tackles and 14.5 sacks in 2017, Lawrence also has a history of injury. He underwent back surgeries in both 2016 and 2017 and hasn't had an offseason without some sort of injury in four years.

"(My contract) is not my focus right now," Lawrence said. "My focus right now is getting better and being the best I can be once that season rolls around."