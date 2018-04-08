How the Aussies fared at Games, April 8

How the Aussies fared on Sunday, April 8:
Athletics - Race Walks (Currumbin Beachfront)
Men's 20km race walk final: Dane Bird-Smith 1st, Michael Hosking 10th, Rhydian Cowley 11th
Women's 20km race walk final: Jemima Montag 1st, Beki Smith 6th, Claire Tallent - disqualified
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
Men's hammer throw final: Matty Denny 2nd, Jack Dalton 8th, Huw Peacock 11th.
Women's 100m heat 4: Melissa Breen 4th.
Women's T38 long jump final: Erin Cleaver 2nd, Taylor Doyle 3rd, Kailyn Joseph 5th
Men's 100m heat 7: Josh Clarke 3rd
Men's 100m heat 8: Rohan Browning
Men's 100m heat 9: Trae Williams 1st, and 4th in semi-final 1
Men's 400m round 1 heat 5: Steven Solomon 1st
Men's shot put qualifying round group B: Damien Birkinhead 1st
Men's 5000m final: Stewart McSweyn 5th, Morgan McDonald 8th, David McNeill 12th
Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)
Women's preliminary pool A: Australia v Canada - won 100-61
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
Men's preliminary pool A: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Saint Kitts & Nevis - won 2-0
Women's preliminary pool A: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Scotland - won 2-0
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
Women's 69kg quarter-final 2: Kaye Scott v Itunu Oriola (Nigeria) - won
Men's 75kg round of 16: Campbell Somerville v Vikas Krishan (India) - lost
Men's 64kg round of 16: Liam Wilson v John Ume (Papua New Guinea) - won
Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)
Men's 1000m time trial final: Matt Glaetzer 1st, Patrick Constable 6th, Nicholas Yallouris 10th
Women's 10km scratch race final: Amy Cure 1st, Annette Edmondson 14th, Ashlee Ankudinoff 17th
Women's keirin final: Stephanie Morton 1st, Kaarle McCullouch 2nd
Men's 40km points race final: Cameron Meyer 4th, Kelland O'Brien 8th, Leigh Howard 21st
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
Women's vault final: Emily Whitehead 3rd, Georgia Godwin 6th
Men's pommel horse final: Christopher Remkes 6th, Michael Tone 7th
Women's uneven bars final: Georgia Godwin 3rd, Georgia Rose-Brown 4th
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
Men's preliminary pool A: Australia v Scotland - won 6-1
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
Mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 4, match 3: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Wales - won 18-6
Men's triples semi-final B: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Canada - won 20-5
Men's triples gold medal match: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Canada
Women's fours semi-final A: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Canada - won 10-9
Open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 4, match 2: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Wales - won 22-12
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
Pool A preliminary: Australia v South Africa - won 60-38
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
Women's 10m air pistol final: Elena Galiabovitch 3rd, Lalita Yauhleuskaya - did not qualify
Men's 10m air rifle final: Dane Sampson 1st, Alex Hoberg 4th
Women's skeet final: Aislin Jones 6th, Laura Coles - did not qualify
Men's skeet qualification day 1: Paul Adams, James Bolding - both progress to day 2
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
Women's 800m freestyle heat 1: Jessica Ashwood 1st
Women's 800m freestyle heat 2: Ariarne Titmus 1st, Kiah Melverton 3rd
Women's 200m backstroke final: Emily Seebohm 3rd, Kaylee McKeown 4th, Hayley Bake 6th
Men's 100m freestyle final: Kyle Chalmers 3rd, Cameron McEvoy 4th, Jack Cartwright 6th
Women's 100m freestyle semi-final ?: Bronte Campbell ?, Shayna Jack ?, Cate Campbell ?
Men's 50m breastroke semi-final 1: James McKechnie 2nd, Liam Hunter 5th
Men's 50m breastroke semi-final 2: Jake Packard 3rd
Men's SM8 200m individual medley final: Jesse Aungles 1st, Blake Cochrane 2nd, Rohan Bright 6th
Women's S9 100m freestyle final: Lakeisha Patterson 1st, Ellie Cole 3rd, Emily Beecroft 4th
Men's 100m butterfly semi-final 1: Grant Irvine 1st, David Morgan 2nd
Women's 100m breastroke semi-final 1: Jessica Hansen 3rd
Women's 100m breastroke semi-final 2: Georgia Bohl 1st, Leiston Pickett 3rd
Women's 200m individual medley final: Blair Evans 5th, Meg Bailey 8th, Taylor McKeown - 5th in heat 2
Men's 50m backstroke final: Mitch Larkin 1st, Benjamin Treffers 2nd, Zac Incerti 3rd
Women's 50m butterfly final: Cate Campbell 1st, Holly Barratt 2nd, Madeline Groves 3rd
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final: Australia (Kyle Chalmers, Mack Horton, Alexander Graham, Elijah Winnington) 1st
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
Women's team bronze medal match: Australia v Singapore - lost 3-1
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Women's 69kg final: Pip Malone 5th (kg snatch, kg clean & jerk, kg total)
Men's 94kg final: Simplice Ribouem - withdrew in advance
Women's 75kg final: Stephanie Davies 5th (87kg snatch, 110kg clean & jerk, 197kg total)