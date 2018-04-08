Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has been left red-faced after splashing a reported £100,000 on a new car, only to discover he does not fit inside.

Flintoff buys £100,000 car, struggles to fit inside

The 6ft 4in Ashes winner invested in a Lamborghini but soon realised his considerable frame did not lend itself to sports car ownership.

"If I try and use the indicator, it gets stuck on my knee," he told The Sun.

READ MORE: IPL team-by-team guide

READ MORE: Warner’s absence will have ‘very little’ impact for Sunrisers

READ MORE: Warner decides against ban appeal



"I have had to cut my hair because the roof was squashing my fringe.

"I love driving it but when I get out I don't half feel like a k***head.

"The seats don't move back, so I'm sat bolt upright. My a*** is wedged in it. I need a tin opener to get out."

And it's not only Flintoff himself facing a struggle to squeeze into the new vehicle.

"If I do my supermarket shop, I can possibly fit some bread and a pint of milk in the boot," he added.

"It's at the front and took me three weeks to realise how to open it."