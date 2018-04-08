Australia comeback story out of control - Clarke

Michael Clarke says a story claiming he has offered to make an Australia comeback following the ball-tampering scandal is "out of control".

An article in the Australian media quoted Clarke as saying he "would do anything to help the Australian cricket team" and claimed he plans to get back in the nets while out in India to commentate on the Indian Premier League.

The former Australia captain confirmed he has been in touch with Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland, but not to put himself forward for an international return three years after his last appearance for his country.

Clarke tweeted: "This article is out of control! Let me make very clear that I have not sent any formal offer to James Sutherland to come back and play cricket.

"I sent him a message as a friend offering to help Australian cricket in ANY way I could (this could mean mentoring the under 14s).

"I won't be batting in the nets in India in preparation for a comeback and as I have always said the game owes me nothing, I owe it everything. Have a great Sunday."

Steve Smith and David Warner were last month banned from international and Australian domestic cricket for a year for their part in Cameron Bancroft's attempt to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa.

Bancroft was suspended for nine months after admitting he used sandpaper to do the deed in Cape Town.