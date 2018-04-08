Edwards' comeback gold lights up NZ day

Lawn bowler Jo Edwards' remarkable comeback win against Wales' Laura Daniels has given New Zealand a golden finish to a productive day at the Commonwealth Games.

Edwards came back from 10-15 down in the women's singles final on Sunday evening to repeat her success in Glasgow four years ago.

"I wasn't playing too bad, but everything I was doing, she was able to counter," Edwards said.

"I told myself, 'silver is not a bad colour'.

"But I just tried to score the next end and the next end, and then I played a good shot that last end (to win it) - it was a risky shot but I thought it was too hard to draw."

Edwards' efforts helped lift New Zealand to four golds, seven silvers and six bronzes at the end of day four, sitting sixth on the overall medal table.

In the morning, Cantabrian Alana Barber rose to silver in the women's 20km rack walk after leader Australia's Claire Tallent was disqualified.

There were three more medals on the final night of track cycling, with Eddie Dawkins setting a short-lived Games record in the men's 1000m time trial until beaten into silver by Australia's Matt Glaetzer.

Campbell Stewart picked up silver in the men's 40km points race, and Natasha Hansen bronze in the women's keirin.

Tasmyn Benny secured New Zealand's first boxing medal - at least a bronze - when she beat Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele 5-0 in the 48kg division.

She'll fight Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in Wednesday's semi-finals.

Tom Walsh already appears to have shot put gold in his big mitt after the qualifying round, with the 26-year-old's sole heave setting a Games record of 22.45 metres. His final takes place on Monday.

In the squash men's singles semi-finals, Paul Coll staged his own comeback, turning around a 2-0 deficit to beat Wales' Joel Makin 3-2. Joelle King also beat Malaysia's Nicol David 3-1 to advance to the women's singles final.

However, the Silver Fern netballers were given a rude shock when they were beaten for the first time by Malawi, losing 57-53 to a team who had earlier been beaten by Uganda.

A number of Kiwi competitors exited the Games on Sunday.

Chloe Tipple narrowly missed out on qualifying for the women's skeet shooting final, coming seventh in qualifying, while five swimmers couldn't progress past their heats and weightlifters Bailey Rogers (75kg) and Andrea Hams went home without medals.

However, Rogers, who was just 3kg shy of a bronze, broke the national record by 4kg when she recorded a personal best 116kg in the clean and jerk.

"I'm proud of what I did, but I knew I could have done just a little bit better," she said.