Photos: Best pictures from UFC 223

Sporting News
    Here are some of the best photos from UFC 223, held Feb. 7 in New York and featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta in the main event.



  • 1
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov throws a left hand to the head of Al Iaquinta during their lightweight championship bout at UFC 223.



  • 2
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov attempts a takedown on Al Iaquinta during their UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center in New York City.



  • 3
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov throws a punch at Al Iaquinta during their UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center in New York City.



  • 4
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov lands a right uppercut on Al Iaquinta  during their UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 223.



  • 5
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov improved his record to 26-0 with his victory over Al Iaquinta during their lightweight championship bout at UFC 223.



  • 6
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov throws a punch at Al Iaquinta during their UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center in New York City.



  • 7
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov lands a kick on Al Iaquinta during their UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center in New York City



  • 8
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates his win over Al Iaquinta to capture the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 223.



  • 9
    UFC 223


    Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates his win over Al Iaquinta.



  • 10
    UFC 223


    Fans of Khabib Nurmagomedov pose before the start of UFC 223.



  • 11
    UFC 223


    Rose Namajunas lands a right hand to the head of Joanna Jedrzejczyk during their strawweight championship bout at UFC 223.



  • 12
    UFC 223


    Joanna Jedrzejczyk throws a right hand at UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas during their championship bout at UFC 223.



  • 13
    UFC 223


    Zabit Magomedsharipov lands a kick on Kyle Bochniak during their featherweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 14
    UFC 223


    Kyle Bochniak (left) and Zabit Magomedsharipov trade punches during their featherweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 15
    UFC 223


    Olivier Aubin-Mercier celebrates his first-round win over Evan Dunham during their lightweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 16
    UFC 223


    Olivier Aubin-Mercier celebrates his first-round win over Evan Dunham during their lightweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 17
    UFC 223


    Renato Moicano lands a kick on Calvin Kattar during their featherweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 18
    UFC 223


    Joe Lauzon lands an elbow on Chris Gruetzemacher during their lightweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 19
    UFC 223


    Devin Clark (top) lands an elbow on Mike Rodriguez during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 20
    UFC 223


    Felice Herrig lands a right hand to the head of Karolina Kowalkiewicz during their strawweight bout at UFC 223.



  • 21
    UFC 223


    Ashlee Evans-Smith takes down Bec Rawlings during their flyweight bout at UFC 223.



