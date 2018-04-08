Chris Smalling may have written himself into Manchester City history on Saturday, but it is not a place the United defender will particularly enjoy.

'Smalling literally can't defend' - Man Utd fans turn on defender after Man City horror show

Even without Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, the champions-elect ran rampant at the Etihad Stadium in the first half of the Manchester derby.

Smalling was at fault as Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan scored in quick succession, leaving United with a mountain to climb if they hoped to ruin City's title celebrations.

The centre-back in particular was caught out in City's opener, losing track of Kompany and allowing the veteran to open the scoring.

And while the Citizens were in a jubilant mood, the defender was singled out by his own fans as one of the prime culprits for what seems an imminent Premier League victory for Pep Guardiola's charges.



Don't quite understand how some people can still defend Chris Smalling. He can't even do that and it's his job! Literally hasn't improved since joining the club eight years ago.

— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 7, 2018





Get Rashford and Martial on. Get Pogba and Smalling off. Try and leave here with some semblance of dignity. Even if we get a hiding let’s go down f**king swinging.

— Charley Farley (@jonmikesav8) April 7, 2018





⬇️ Certainties In Life:



1️⃣ Death

2️⃣ Taxes

3️⃣ Vincent Kompany Towering Header Over Chris Smalling pic.twitter.com/U6ZNQ9LFhp

— SPORF (@Sporf) April 7, 2018





Hopefully Mourinho has seen what previous managers have failed to see, Smalling should not be a Utd player.

— Utd (@SimplyUtd) April 7, 2018





This is what happens when you have a defence with Valencia, Smalling and Young in it. It can undermine anything good in an instant and turn a good start into an abysmal performance. Forget City, we can’t claim to be the best we can be as long as they are playing for us

— Wayne Barton (@WayneSBarton) April 7, 2018





Chris Smalling

2012 - can’t defend

2018 - still can’t defend

Never been good enough for United

— John Cormack (@ManchesterBoi9) April 7, 2018





Smalling did the exact same thing 6 years ago and the guys still here doing the same shit hahahaha.

— _ (@JoseMourinhod) April 7, 2018





Please who wants a buy one get another one free offer ? Buy Chris Smalling and get Ashley Young for free thanks

— Abdul (@certifiedopeboi) April 7, 2018



Despite United's shocking first-half performance, two quick-fire goals from Paul Pogba early in the second half suddenly propelled the visitors back into the derby match.

And, incredibly, Smalling set himself up to be the hero of the match for United with the third goal of the half for the Red Devils.