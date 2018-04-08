Wilfried Zaha ends goal drought in Crystal Palace stalemate

Wilfried Zaha has ended his 11-game goal drought with his effort in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
The Cote d'Ivoire international scored his fifth league goal of the season as the Eagles settled for a share of the spoils at the Vitality Stadium.
After a goalless affair in the first half, Luka Milivojevic broke the deadlock with his well taken free-kick to put Roy Hodgson's men ahead in the 46th minute
The skipper's effort was short-lived as substitute Lys Mousset put Eddie Howe's side levelled three minutes after his introduction in the 62nd minute.
Ten minutes later, Zaha netted what could have given the Eagles a crucial win with his left-footed shot but Joshua King came off the bench to grab a late equaliser for the hosts in 89th minute.
It means a lot. @wilfriedzaha
[1-2] #BOUCRY pic.twitter.com/8zKJ9N0Tnb
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 7, 2018
MORE:
Roy Hodgson to wait on Wilfried Zaha
| Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha frustrated after Liverpool loss
| Crystal Palace’ Andros Townsend talks his synergy with Wilfried Zaha
| Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha a doubt for Liverpool clash