Wilfried Zaha ends goal drought in Crystal Palace stalemate

Wilfried Zaha has ended his 11-game goal drought with his effort in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

The Cote d'Ivoire international scored his fifth league goal of the season as the Eagles settled for a share of the spoils at the Vitality Stadium.

After a goalless affair in the first half, Luka Milivojevic broke the deadlock with his well taken free-kick to put Roy Hodgson's men ahead in the 46th minute

The skipper's effort was short-lived as substitute Lys Mousset put Eddie Howe's side levelled three minutes after his introduction in the 62nd minute.

Ten minutes later, Zaha netted what could have given the Eagles a crucial win with his left-footed shot but Joshua King came off the bench to grab a late equaliser for the hosts in 89th minute.

Crystal Palace are three points adrift of the drop zone with 31 points from 33 games. They host Brighton and Hove Albion for their next league fixture.