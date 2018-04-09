Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Guardiola wants €200m for Busquets

Pep wants €200m for Busquets

Pep Guardiola has asked for €200 million in order to sign Sergio Busquets from Barcelona, according to Don Balon .

The Spanish outlet claims Guardiola's relationship with the defensive midfielder means a move away from Camp Nou may not be completely out of the question.

The Catalan coach is said to want the Spain international due to his mentality, feeling that having Busquets in the team would prevent high-profile hiccups such as City's recent 3-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool.

Mou wants Neymar for Pogba & Martial

Jose Mourinho will demand Neymar from PSG if the French club wants to land Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, the Daily Star claims.

The report says that the Ligue 1 side want both French stars and that Mourinho is willing to make a deal if it includes Neymar.

A swap deal could emerge, with Pogba, Martial and around £50m going to the Paris side and the Brazilian coming to Old Trafford.

Griezmann denies Barca talks

Antoine Griezmann has denied that Barcelona are in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid, but admitted that he wants his future settled before the World Cup.

The France international has been linked with a move away from Atleti for quite some time, with Manchester United also said to among his admirers.

Man Utd to sign Wednesday youngster

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Sheffield Wednesday's George Hirst, according to the Mirror .

The 19-year-old striker had been tipped to join Leicester City but the report suggests the Red Devils have stolen a march and will beat the Foxes to his signature.

Gomes ignoring Man Utd links

Barcelona's Andre Gomes has said that he is ignoring rumours linking him with a move away from Barcelona.

The Portugal international has struggled for form since joining the Blaugrana but put in a fantastic performance as the Catalans defeated Leganes 3-1 on Saturday.

Richarlison in demand

Watford are braced for a slew of summer bids for Richarlison, the Mirror reports.

Is it said that Ligue 1 sides Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are the latest teams to show their interest in the £40 million-rated attacker, with Chelsea and Arsenal having already been linked.

West Ham scouting Fulham right-back

West Ham have been keeping close tabs on Fulham's Ryan Fredericks, the Daily Mail reports.

The full-back is out of contract at the end of the season and David Moyes is said to be weighing up a swoop for the 25-year-old if the Scot is kept on at the London Stadium.

Pep to become world's best paid

Pep Guardiola is set to land a new £20million-a-year new deal with Manchester City, making him the highest-paid manager in the world, reports The Mirror .

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss agreed to a one-year extension on the contract he signed in 2016 and will now be with the club through at least 2020.

Allegri closing in on Chelsea job

Max Allegri has moved closer to taking over for Antonio Conte at Chelsea, the Express reports.

The Blues are set to part ways with Conte, and while Luis Enrique has been considered the front-runner, he is not willing to rush into a decision.

Allegri has admitted that he wants his next job to be in the Premier League and Juventus are likely to make a move with the Champions League trophy not looking likely for the club this season.

Man City wants Madrid's Isco

Isco wants out of Real Madrid and is unhappy with manager Zinedine Zidane, Don Balon claims.

His stance has opened the door for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to make a summer swoop on the Spanish midfielder.

Bale demands frustrate Madrid

Gareth Bale is content to leave Real Madrid this summer, but the Welshman wants to pick his destination, frustrating Florentino Perez who wants to use him in an attempt to lure Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool, Don Balon claims.

Bale wants to land with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and doesn't see Liverpool as one of the top clubs in Europe.

Zidane confident of Real stay for Bale

Zinedine Zidane remains confident that Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid, despite mounting talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United.

After five seasons in Spain, the Wales international forward is being heavily linked with a summer move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Zidane believes the former Spurs man will still be with the La Liga giants next season.

"My feeling is that Bale is going to stay at Real Madrid next season," he told reporters.

Sporting to cut Coentrao's loan short

Sporting are ready to cut short the loan deal for Fabio Coentrao amid unrest at the Portuguese club , A Bola reports (via Marca) .

Coentrao wants to remain in Portugal and Diario Gol claims that those at Real Madird don't want to see him back in Spain at all.

Fire, Casillas eye summer move

The Chicago Fire and Iker Casillas are showing mutual interest in a summer move for the former Real Madrid goalkeeper, MLSsoccer.com reports.

The report claims that Casillas would come in at a number below a designated player contract.

Atletico want Fran Sol

With the future of Fernando Torres in doubt, Atletico Madrid are looking to Willem II forward Fran Sol as a replacement, according to Don Balon .

The 26-year-old is a Madrid native and leads the Dutch top flight in goals this season with 16.

Madrid line up Klopp to replace Zidane

Real Madrid are lining up Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replace Zinedine Zidane this summer, the Sun reports.

The German's run in the Champions League with Liverpool has proven that his success at Dortmund was no fluke, and has convinced the Spanish side that he is the right fit to lead them should they let go of their current manager.

Newcastle to hijack Everton's Ozyakup move

Newcastle are determined to sign Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup and want to hijack Everton's move for the 25-year-old, according to The Mirror .

The Premier League side are prepared to meet his £2.5million a season wage demands, but West Ham and Arsenal are also keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Leicester want Maddison as Mahrez replacement

Leicester City want to sign Norwich’s James Maddison as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, The Sun reports.

The Foxes would pay £17million for the 21-year-old, who they believes would be able to have a similar impact on the side as Mahrez with his ability to create the spectacular.