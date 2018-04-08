Fosa Juniors from Madagascar may not be an African club competition top duel, since they are making a maiden appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup, but they have at least shown they have quality and are well organised.

Why Fosa Juniors could be tricky opponents for Aduana Stars

Fosa surely want to prove something and of course, they have a lot under their sleeves as they prepare to take on Aduana Stars in the first leg of the final round at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

On paper, they look like an 'ordinary' side to many Ghanaians but they could turn out to be a tough test for Aduana considering their brilliant attack.

Fosa's fairytale run in the competition began with a 1-1 away stalemate against Kenyan side AFC Leopards in the preliminary round and, finishing it off with a goalless draw at home to progress to the next round.

They later kicked out A.S Port Louis from Mauritius in the first round with a 3-0 aggregate, a feat which included a 2-0 away victory.

Beside a good attacking line, Fosa also boast of a bulwark defence which Aduana need to surmount in order to book a place in the next round.

After eliminating Libyan side Al Tahaddy in the Caf Champions League prelims and claiming a narrow win over Setif at home in the final round, the Ogya Lads were whitewashed in Algeria (4-1), which Aduana boss blamed on harsh weather conditions.

“They [E.S Setif] are a good team that play good football, but if you want to be fair, this weather [freezing cold] should not be accepted for football games,” Abubakar said, as reported by Myjoyonline.

“If you have to take advantage of this weather to win a football game, then it doesn’t help football," he added.

However, that excuse doesn't apply again, as Aduana will rather travel south this time around for the second leg to face Fosa in the city of Mahajanga.

In a dress rehearsal for the above fixture, Aduana mauled Inter Allies 6-0 in the Ghana Premier League, with star striker Yahaya Mohammed hitting a hat-trick.

Fosa Juniors, on the other hand, hammered COSPN 9-0 in their last league game.

MORE:

Kazakhstan side Kairat sign Ghana defender Baah in a four-month deal

