The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs stood out for their efforts in an intruiging Saturday of MLB.

Red Sox win 7th straight, Cubs victorious as Ian Happ breaks slump

Boston took home a 10-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays for their seventh straight win since their bullpen blew an eighth-inning lead in the season opener.

The Red Sox have been succeeding on the back of their starting pitching and Saturday was no different. Rick Porcello tossed 7 1/3 innings and allowed just three runs, giving him two wins to start the year. Xander Bogaerts' six RBIs were a big help as well.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have been remarkably up and down so far this season and it took a two-run single from Ian Happ in the ninth to break the game open in their 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

After leading off the season with a home run on the very first pitch of 2018, Happ had struck out in 16 of his next 24 at-bats. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts on Saturday before stepping to the plate in the ninth and the big hit came as a relief to the former first-round pick.

When a reporter asked an obvious question, about whether his slump was frustrating, Happ had an obvious response. "Uh, yeah," he replied.

GIANTS EDGE OUT DODGERS, COLE SHINES FOR ASTROS

Andrew McCutchen went 6 for 7 with four RBIs and a walk-off, three-run home run in the 14th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 7-5 win over the LA Dodgers.

It was the first six-hit game of the season in MLB; the most recent such performance came from Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon on April 30, 2017.

Gerrit Cole threw seven innings of five-hit, shutout ball with 11 strikeouts in the Houston Astros' 1-0, 10-inning win over the San Diego Padres. Cole has struck out 22 batters in two starts for Houston.

MARLINS MASTERED IN PHILADELPHIA

It would be hard to call out Jacob Turner without also pointing out what Dillon Peters did for the Miami Marlins. Peters gave up nine earned runs, three walks and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings for Miami. Turner gave up eight earned runs in one inning of work. The Marlins understandably lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 20-1.

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Dan Vogelbach has struck out 34 percent of his plate appearances in MLB and Saturday just reinforced that fact. The 25-year-old went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in an 11-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The Colorado Rockies, meanwhile, beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in extra innings, but the game never would have got there without Ozzie Albies' spectacular diving catch in the ninth.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Brewers 2-5 Chicago Cubs



Minnesota Twins 4-11 Seattle Mariners



Boston Red Sox 10-3 Tampa Bay Rays



San Francisco Giants 7-5 Los Angeles Dodgers



Philadelphia Phillies 20-1 Miami Marlins



Colorado Rockies 3-2 Atlanta Braves



Houston Astros 1-0 San Diego Padres

MARLINS AT PHILLIES

The Marlins are not always touted as the team to watch, especially this season, but this meeting will mark Jake Arrieta's debut for the Phillies and that makes it a must-see.