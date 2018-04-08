Imagine everything one could accomplish with the same voracious determination of Alex Ovechkin chasing down milestone goals.

Alex Ovechkin tried really, really hard to score 50th goal in Capitals finale

The Capitals captain entered Saturday's season finale against the Devils with 47 goals and a comfortable lead over Patrik Laine, aka Alex Ovechkin Jr., for a seventh career Rocket Richard Trophy. Hardly satisfied, Ovechkin set off on a no-holds-barred mission for 50. Godspeed to any man who got in his way.

True to form, Ovechkin wasted only 2:21 to strike for No. 48. Teams still somehow fail to account for him in the left face-off circle. Yet, there was No. 8 all by his lonesome and he blasted a trademark one-timer past Cory Schneider, who was helpless.

No. 49 came a bit later at 5:11 into the third period, and a feeling of inevitability came over the Verizon Center.



The crowd began chanting "Ovi!" each time he took the ice, which was a lot. Ovechkin's final three shifts consumed 6:04 of the game's last 8:10, including the final 1:53. Two of those shifts came on the power play, and Ovechkin came within inches on a couple occasions, including a breakaway. The final play of the game followed a Devils icing, leaving 7 second on the clock. Ovechkin lined up behind the face-off circle, but his last-ditch effort was blocked.



Trotz played Ovechkin roughly six of the last eight minutes of the game. "Oh yeah, I was just like, 'Get your breath, keep them short, and you'll be out next shift, it doesn't matter,'" Trotz said.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 8, 2018



Ovechkin finished the game with eight shots on goal. He uncorked 18 attempts in all, playing 21 minutes, but will have to settle for 49 goals. Amazingly, it's merely the eighth-best total of Ovechkin's career. In leading the league for a seventh time, he tied Bobby Hull for most in NHL history.

After the game (a 5-3 Capitals win, by the way), Ovechkin was indifferent.

"Whatever. Shit happens," he said.



Ovechkin, 33, has played most of this season like a man possessed. The critics won't stop until he wins that elusive Stanley Cup. If he applies this same resolve to the Capitals' playoff run, might as well just give the Capitals a championship now.