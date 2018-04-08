The Crusaders climbed to the top of the New Zealand conference with a 40-14 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Dogged Crusaders down Jaguares in Buenos Aires

Two tries apiece for George Bridge and Manasa Mataele helped to ensure the win and a bonus point for the visitors.

Despite struggling with a batch of injuries, the Crusaders took control when Bridge went over twice in the opening 14 minutes, and Mataele's converted try following some swift work at the lineout put them 19-0 up.

Jaguares' frustrations were growing against a dogged and scrappy defensive display, although tries from Joaquin Tuculet and Emiliano Boffelli did offer the home fans some hope, the latter finishing a fine flowing move.

However, Mitch Hunt, Ryan Crotty and Mataele made certain of the victory and the Crusaders' spot on top of the New Zealand standings, while the Jaguares stay bottom of the South African pool.