Masters Sunday has always been one of the most anticipated sporting events, and this year's could be a classic.

Masters 2018: A look ahead to Round 4 with a star-studded leaderboard

Patrick Reed shot out to a three-shot lead after Round, 3, firing a 5-under 67 to get to 14 under. Rory McIlroy tied a week-low 7-under 65 to get to 11 under, setting up a Sunday showdown between the two Ryder Cup rivals.

McIlroy provided the early punches Saturday, jumping out to 5 under through his first eight holes, tying Reed for the lead. But Reed fought back with three straight birdies, and then two eagles on the back nine to again separate from the pack.

"I've been waiting for this chance, to be honest," McIlroy said after his round. "I always have said that, you know, 2011 was a huge turning point in my career. It was the day that I realized I wasn't ready to win major championships, and I needed to reflect on that and realize what I needed to do differently.

"But now I am ready. I learned a lot from it. I'm happy to be in the final group. Obviously I'm not in the lead like I was going into that day, so I probably don't have as much pressure. I don't have to protect anything. I can go out and sort of free‑wheel like I did today, which is a great position to be in."

Just behind McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are lurking, trying to win their first major should the leaders falter on Sunday.

"I can't control anyone else, other than putting birdies up on the board," Fowler said. "So I think the biggest thing is continuing to do what we've done well all week, is the mental process of making sure that I'm ready to hit each and every shot, and it's going to take my putter staying hot the way it is and the way it should be.

"So we're definitely in the golf tournament."

Here are Sunday's contenders and what they need to do to win:

Patrick Reed (-14) - The former Augusta State star has the home crowd on his side. Normally Reed saves his emphatic fist pumps for the Ryder Cup, but he hasn't spared any emotions this week as he tries to claim his first major title. Plenty of people doubt he can hold off McIlroy, but a couple of early birdies will really send a message that he's capable of winning.

Rory McIlroy (-11) - Trying to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam, McIlroy rallied Saturday to get back into contention. A four-time major champion, McIlroy hasn't won one of golf's most illustrious events since 2014. Putting woes have plagued him since then, but McIlroy is feeling good about his game and ready to finally claim a green jacket.

Rickie Fowler (-9) - Seemingly always the bridesmaid in big events, Fowler may have to do something special — like at the 2015 Players Championship — to earn his first major this week. Ever since he recorded top-5 finishes in all four majors in 2014, he's struggled to consistently contend in them. Striking the ball well, and starting to heat up with his putter, Fowler could be a wild card entering Sunday.

Jon Rahm (-8) - Rahm announced his presence early Saturday, birdieing his first two holes. It may take a similarly hot start Sunday to apply some pressure and really put himself back in the mix. This is still just his second Masters, so anything he does will be used as a learning experience.