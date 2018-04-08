Julia Goerges and Anastasija Sevastova will have to come back on Sunday to complete their Charleston Open semi-final after rain halted play.

Rain halts play in Charleston

The duo are locked at 4-4 in the first set, while Kiki Bertens and Madison Keys – a finalist here in 2015 – were not able to begin their last-four clash on Saturday.

Inclement weather saw the opening match put back and in the brief time the crowd was treated to some action, they got to see a break apiece before the wet conditions ultimately brought an early finish.

German Goerges, seeded fifth, is the highest-ranked player remaining in the competition, sitting 13th in the world.

Weather permitting, the final will also be played on Sunday.