The Masters: Fleetwood reflects on 'weird feeling' after third-round 66

Tommy Fleetwood reflected on the "weird feeling" of walking off the course at Augusta disappointed with a 66 after his third round on Saturday.

The European Tour's Race to Dubai winner surged up the Masters leaderboard with a stunning score of six under, having played the first two rounds at level par.

Fleetwood made a streak of five birdies between the 12th and 16th holes to briefly reach seven under, but a bogey at the last left him with a bitter taste.

"Apparently my iron play was better, the course was playing a lot easier, the greens were pretty soft, the wind wasn't blowing very hard. If you shoot a good score today's the day," he said.

"It's a bit weird walking off disappointed with 66, I played great, it was great to get it going on the back nine."

Patrick Reed was leading the tournament at 11 under through 12 holes of his third round and Fleetwood acknowledged that his chances may hinge on whether the American goes backwards.

"It looks like [my chances depend on] how Patrick Reed finishes up," he added.

"Today it was just about doing the best I could. It's the first weekend I've ever played at Augusta, I wasn't thinking about the lead, I just got closer.

"It was nice playing with adrenaline, but there's nothing you can do about other the guys."