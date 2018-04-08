NZ sailors clinch three medals in Spain

It was a family affair as New Zealand sailors picked up three minor medals at the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Palma, Spain.

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech repeated their Rio Olympic deeds by claiming a silver in the 49erFX class, courtesy of a fourth placing in their medal race on Sunday (NZT).

Earlier, their brothers also found themselves in the medals.

Sam Meech won his Laser class medal race to also bag silver, while Andy Maloney snared a Finn bronze.

Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey had to settle for fourth in the 49er class.

Long-time 49erFX crewmates Maloney and Meech improved one place ahead of Odile Van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens.

Another Dutch crew, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz, were well clear of the fleet.

"We were a bit frustrated during the week because we know what we are capable of," Alex Maloney said.

"But to have these feelings and come away with second is a good start to the season. We know we can do even better."

Andy Maloney was also satisfied after winning his first major medal after switching from Laser to Finn class sailing.

He banked six top-10 results, including two wins in a field of 73 which was headed by British Olympic champion Giles Scott.

Sam Meech, who was virtually assured silver heading into the final day, notched his third race win of the regatta and made up ground on consistent Australian winner Matthew Wearn.

Most of the 26-strong New Zealand contingent who sailed in Palma will also compete at the World Cup regatta in Hyeres later this month.