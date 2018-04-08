Nabil El Zhar scores in Leganes defeat to Barcelona

Nabil El Zhar was on target in Leganes’ 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in Sunday’s LaLiga clash.

The 31-year-old who was on parade from start to finish for Asier Garitano’s men got his second goal of the season as Lionel Messi’s hat-trick handed Blaugrana a comfortable home win.

Zhar found his spot in finding the bottom corner from 18 yards, with the aid of a slight deflection off Sergi Roberto, after being set up by Gabriel Pires.

The defeat leaves Leganes in the 14th position with 36 points from 31 games. They host Celta Vigo in their next encounter on April 14.

For Barcelona, they are now 12 points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid at the top of the table ahead of Diego Simeone's side facing city rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's derby.

Ernesto Valverde's men now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final tie against Roma – where they hold a 4-1 lead – as their pursuit of a treble continues, while 14th-placed Leganes are left to reflect on a 12th consecutive league away game without a victory.