Jose Mourinho made light of claims Paul Pogba was offered to Manchester City after the player's star turn in a stunning Manchester derby comeback on Saturday.

Pogba's price has gone up after Man City heroics, says Mourinho

Trailing 2-0 at half time and outplayed by their rivals, Man United looked set to watch Pep Guardiola and his charges celebrate the Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium.

Pogba, however, had other ideas, and hit twice in a matter of minutes to level the game before Chris Smalling struck to seal a 3-2 win.

The midfielder's star turn came just a day after Guardiola had claimed he was offered the player by agent Mino Raiola during the January transfer window.

Now Mourinho believes that Pogba's value has just experienced a sudden upturn following his match-winning performance.

"If the accusation from his agent is that he wants to go to other clubs, his price has gone up," the manager said to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

While United's win delays title celebrations for at least a week at the Etihad, Mourinho nevertheless believes it is only a matter of time before City get their hands on the trophy.

"Our challenge is to finish second but I want to congratulate City for the title because they are going to win and deservedly," he added.

"They gave no chance to the others because they had this season of don't stop winning. My objective here was to get points and not spoil any celebrations.

"The point is, can we improve enough to catch them next season?"

Mourinho noted that he wasn't pleased with how his side conceded the first goal, but knew he had to keep spirits up after falling behind.

"I was really sad with the first goal and I think it is the third corner they scored against us this season. Then with the second it was important for the players to keep confident," he said.

MORE:

Guardiola makes sensational Manchester derby claim: Raiola offered Pogba to Man City in January

| 'It's ridiculous!' - Pogba's blue hair derided by Man Utd legend Gary Neville ahead of derby clash



"We moved the ball, more than any team has against Manchester City. We pressed a bit higher and we kept our shape to get a good result.

"I think mathematically we need six points to stay in the top four and this win is part of that tonight."