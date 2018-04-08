Reed responds to McIlroy's Masters surge

Patrick Reed responded to Rory McIlroy's dramatic charge in the third round of the Masters to re-establish a three-shot lead over the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy, aiming to win the green jacket to complete golf's grand slam of majors, was momentarily level with Reed after following up a lightning start with a superb chip-in eagle at the par-five eighth to move to nine under par.

However, overnight leader Reed made consecutive gains at the eighth, ninth and 10th holes and was 12 under for the tournament through 10.

The European Tour's Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood was also surging into contention after making five straight birdies between the 12th and 16th holes, but a bogey at the last meant he reached the club house at six under for the tournament.

Rickie Fowler was joint third at seven under with Jon Rahm, while Henrik Stenson was tied with Fleetwood's score.