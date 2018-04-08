Rugby League: Wigan come from behind as Wire win again

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves kept the pressure on St Helens at the top of the Super League table as both teams won away from home on Saturday.

Wigan come from behind as Wire win again

Shaun Wane's Wigan are second - four points behind the leaders with a game in hand - after coming from behind to sink Catalans Dragons 32-23.

Scores from Tony Gigot, David Mead and Benjamin Garcia left Wigan trailing 21-0 shortly after the restart.

READ MORE: Shock win for Exiles sparks Quins fury

READ MORE: Racing sink Clermont thanks to quick-fire Andreu, Palu tries

READ MORE: Conway cracker sees Munster edge out Toulon in thriller

But Dan Sarginson started the comeback before a stunning 25-minute spell saw the Warriors score 28 unanswered points - Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins and Tony Clubb all going over to leave Catalans shell-shocked.

Warrington's victory was somewhat more straightforward as they saw off Salford Red Devils 22-6.

Wire were cruising after tries from Toby King, Josh Charnley and Tyrone Roberts, with Kevin Brown clinching a fifth straight victory after Robert Lui had responded.

Hull KR enjoyed a much-needed win as well as they beat Widnes Vikings 31-12 - Justin Carney starring with two tries.