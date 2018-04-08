Tiger Woods is targeting a level-par finish at the Masters after shooting his best round on his return to Augusta this week.

The Masters: Woods targets level-par finish at Augusta

The four-time victor made scores of 73 and 75 in his first two rounds, but a level-par 72 on Saturday meant he remained at four over the tournament.

Woods was once again disappointed with his iron play, but felt his putting was in decent shape.

Victory is well out of sight for the 14-time major champion, but Woods hopes to finish with a flourish on Sunday.

"I got off to a poor start, bogeyed the first couple, made a perfect drive at one but made bogey," he said.

"It was the same as yesterday, I played the par fives awful, I didn't feel good with the irons and it showed. I hit good putts again that just didn't go in.

"I'd like to get back to even par, it's a nice goal, and maybe do one better get in the red somehow. I need to clean up my irons, I'm putting well enough to do it I just have to give myself opportunities."

Woods had a comical moment on the par-three 12th. After hitting his tee shot in the water each of the first two days, he stuck this attempt to within 10 feet, leading to a par.

But it was his antics on the tee box that had all the patrons nearby laughing.

"How about that? You know I just couldn't do it three days in a row, I just couldn't do it," said Woods.

"And I gave it a little bit more gas on it and made sure that I was long if I did miss, and I hit a good one in there. And missed the putt, but, hey, you know, that's a lot easier to play the hole from the green than it is dropping.

"It's a tough little hole. I hit two terrible golf shots, though. They weren't close to being dry. So, it's just the way it is. You can hit marginal shots there and get hosed, but those weren't marginal shots, those were just terrible golf shots."