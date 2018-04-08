Hartley 11th on Bahrain Grand Prix grid

Brendon Hartley is determined to pick up the first points of his short Formula One career after qualifying 11th for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Kiwi driver Hartley was hailing a breakthrough day for his Toro Rosso team following qualifying in Sakhir on Saturday.

Team-mate Pierre Gasly also booked a career-best place on the grid after clocking the sixth-fastest time at the desert circuit.

The Frenchman was promoted to fifth after world champion Lewis Hamilton was shunted five places down the grid because of a technical penalty.

Hartley was the 20th and slowest car in the field following the first day of practice.

He credited the car's updated aero package for the giant gains made by both he and Gasly.

"Honestly, what an encouraging day," he said.

"I think both cars have a huge opportunity to score points tomorrow.

"We've definitely taken a step in the right direction as yesterday we were really on the back foot from our side of the garage."

Hartley is yet to pick up a point in the five Grands Prix he has contested, including four late last season when handed his debut by Toro Rosso.

He was 15th at last month's season-opener in Melbourne but down on speed, crossing the line last of the cars still on the track.

His time of 1 minute 30.105 seconds was 0.776sec slower than Gasly and 1.763sec behind pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel.

Contesting his 200th Formula One race, Vettel shares the front row with Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.