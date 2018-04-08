Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm made a move early in round three on 'moving day' at the Masters.

Fowler, McIlroy and Rahm make round-three charge

Fowler sunk an eagle at the par-five third, before following up with birdies at the fifth, sixth and eighth to move to seven under for the tournament, just two shots adrift of leader Patrick Reed.

McIlroy, aiming to win a green jacket and complete golf's grand slam, was also at seven under after making three birdies through his first six holes.

Rahm was just one stroke behind Fowler, McIlroy and Reed's playing partner Marc Leishman. The former birdied his first two holes and added a chip-in eagle on the par-five eighth hole, before gaining another shot at the ninth.