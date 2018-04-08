Super Kings stun Indians in dramatic IPL opener

Chennai Super Kings sealed a dramatic one-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their return to the Indian Premier League.

The Indians had looked set for a reasonably comfortable victory in the season opener as they set a target of 166, until Dwayne Bravo came to the crease for the visitors.

West Indies international Bravo hit a stunning 68 from just 30 balls to bring the Super Kings back into contention and then, after their star man had gone, Kedar Jadhav was able to get Chennai over the line from the penultimate delivery.

A thrilling finale sees the Super Kings return to the competition in style, having been suspended for the last two seasons on corruption charges.

LEWIS OUT EARLY AS DRS DEBUTS

Evin Lewis was hot property at the 2018 auction, but his debut did not go to plan as the Indians opener was out for a duck.

Facing just his second ball, the West Indies big-hitter was trapped lbw by Deepak Chahar before opting for a review - the first use of the system in IPL history.

The on-field decision was upheld and captain Rohit Sharma soon followed as he slogged hopelessly straight up in the air from Shane Watson, presenting Ambati Rayudu with a simple catch.

INDIANS PUT UP A FIGHT

Mumbai did not collapse when their skipper went, though, teenager Ishan Kishan turning in a fine knock of 40, while Suryakumar Yadav reached 43 - both from 29 balls.

And then came the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, who tallied unbeaten scores of 22 and 41 respectively, with the latter passing 500 IPL runs in the process.

Although the Indians were without Australia international Pat Cummins, they initially bowled well, as 20-year-old debutant Mayank Markande (3-23) impressed alongside Hardik Pandya (3-24).

BRILLIANT BRAVO MOUNTS COMEBACK

The Super Kings looked well short of victory when Bravo arrived in the middle at 75-5 from 12 overs, but he set about a fightback that turned the game completely.

Seven sixes would follow from the 34-year-old, who also contributed three fours.

Bravo's departure from the final ball of the penultimate over still left Chennai needing seven, however, and it appeared as though they might spectacularly fall short when there were no return from the first three balls of the last.

But Jadhav finally found his range, a six over deep fine-leg and a four through the covers secured a stunning win.