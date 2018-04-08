Manchester United full-back Ashley Young can consider himself extremely fortunate to have escaped without any punishment after appearing to handball in his own 18-yard box early in their clash with Manchester City.

'Save of the season!' - Ashley Young's handball in the box overlooked by referee in Manchester derby

The Red Devils defender slipped in the middle of the United area as David Silva slid a low ball across the face of goal, but City's appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee Martin Atkinson.

Immediate reaction on social media was almost unanimous in believing Young was lucky not to concede a spot kick, with many wondering why on earth the referee overlooked the infringement.



Ashley Young trying to compete with De Gea for save of the season

How has Ashley Young got away with that

100% a handball on Ashley Young. 100% a penalty. Not sure why we’re overthinking this… pic.twitter.com/i9sFwEDEwO

Ashley Young producing a hand ball inside his own six yard box to prevent City from scoring and it goes unpenalised.



Vintage Mourinho, vintage United. pic.twitter.com/0baVYfvWN9

10 minutes played & I think it's safe to say Ashley Young must have inappropriate pictures of Martin Atkinson

Ashley Young getting away with two of the most blatant infringements you’ll ever see.

Ashley young is lucky to be on the pitch.

Sorry but that is a penalty. Accidental or not he could have prevented the contact and he did stop a clear goalscoring opportunity. I would not have given a card but certainly given the pen.

Ashley Young is always a concern defensively. Need to get a left back in the summer

In case you were wondering why there are no English refs at the 2018 World Cup.



Martin Atkinson. No penalty. pic.twitter.com/bSfALT8k2z

Pep Guardiola's side can be crowned Premier League champions against their biggest rivals with a victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Jose Mourinho's men, who are second in the league, can push the title celebrations into a future gameweek with a draw or victory.